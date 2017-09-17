One woman was killed and five others were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire on Sunday, PTI reported quoting a police officer.

Heavy mortars hit many villages and border outposts in the sector since Saturday night, the officer said, adding that more than 10 shells exploded at the Arnia bus stand. The deceased woman was identified as Ratno Devi. She was among the six civilians who were injured, and had been admitted to a government hospital.

Many houses and buildings also suffered damages, the officer said. “From midnight till this morning, there were heavy exchanges of fire and shelling intermittently in Arnia sector,” an unidentified Border Security Force officer was quoted as saying. This is the fifth alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in as many days, according to PTI.

On Friday, Border Security Force Constable Brijendra Bahadur Singh was killed after Pakistani rangers allegedly violated the ceasefire in Arnia. An unidentified BSF official had said that Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions in the RS Pura sector near the International Border.