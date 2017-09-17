The Indian Railways has cut down the official sleeping hours in trains by an hour. Passengers in reserved coaches can now sleep only between 10 pm and 6 am, according to a circular issued on August 31. Earlier, they could sleep from 9 pm to 6 am.

The step has been taken in order to curb verbal duels among passengers. “We had received feedback from officials regarding issues between passengers over sleeping arrangements,” Ministry of Railways’ Spokesperson Anil Saxena said, according to PTI. Saxena said though the government already has a sleeping rule in place, they wanted to clarify and enforce it now.

The circular adds that sitting accommodation is provided on side lower berths for passengers booked under Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC). Both the passengers on the side lower and side upper berths can use the seat during the day time. However, between 10 pm and 6 am, only passengers in the side lower berths will have claim to the seat.

But the circular makes an exception for some people. “Passengers are requested to cooperate with the sick, persons with disability, and pregnant ladies in case they want to sleep beyond permissible limits,” it reads.