The Central Vigilance Commission will investigate the cash deposits made by central government employees after demonetisation, PTI reported on Sunday. The commission’s chief, KV Chowdary, said it has sought relevant data from the Central Board of Direct Taxes and will decided on its course of action accordingly.

On November 8, 2016, the Narendra Modi-led government had made Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes invalid overnight. These high-value notes accounted for about 86% of the currency in circulation.

The commission will look into accounts of central government employees and the staff of central public sector undertakings who are within its jurisdiction.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes, the policy-making body of the Income Tax Department, is already investigating cash deposits made after the demonetisation drive. So, the Central Vigilance Commission expects to get specific data regarding government employees from them.