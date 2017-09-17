A powerful typhoon made landfall in southern Japan’s Kyushu and Shikoku islands on Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds, according to The Japan Times. More than 800 flights were grounded on Sunday while rail services were also disrupted.

Typhoon Talim had made landfall at Minami-Kyushu around 11.30 am local time (8 am Indian time) packing winds with a speed of up to 162 kilometres an hour. After the landfall, it was downgraded to a storm.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents in the cities of Saiki and Usuki, affecting nearly 60,000 people, government agencies said. Talim has left nearly 1,400 household without electricity.

The storm is expected to bring rain across the country till Monday, public broadcaster NHK said. The Japan Meteorological Agency has also warned of potential landslide and flooding in some areas.