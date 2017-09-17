The Haryana Police have arrested three people in connection with the violence that broke out on August 25 after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape, PTI reported on Sunday.

The arrested people were identified as Dera worker Pradeep Goyal Insan, outfit spokesperson Aditya Insan’s brother-in-law Prakash and another person named Vijay. Pradeep Goyal Insan was arrested in Udaipur and Prakash in Mohali on Sunday. Vijay was arrested in Pinjore on Saturday.

“The role of Pradeep, Prakash and Vijay is under the scanner in connection with incidents of violence, which broke out in Panchkula on August 25. Further investigations are under progress,” Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh said.

The police are also still on the lookout for the Dera chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan and outfit spokesperson Aditya Insan, who have lookout notices against them. Singh also denied reports that Honeypreet had already escaped to Nepal. She has been charged with sedition for allegedly plotting to help the Dera chief escape after his conviction.

The police said they have collected videos from different areas in Panchkula, and are attempting to identify the people who were involved in inciting the violence. Nearly 40 people had died, and more than 250 others were injured in the violence that erupted after the verdict.