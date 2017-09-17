All educational institutions across Kerala will remain closed on Monday because of heavy rainfall alert in the state. The torrential downpour on Sunday has led to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides, and increased the water level in many dams, Manorama reported. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Heavy Rain in Kerala since last 30 hours.



The central and northern parts of the state were affected worst. The shutters of two dams have already been opened, and more may follow soon, officials have said. Residents along river banks have been issued a warning. Train services were also halted for nearly two hours on Sunday.

An eight-year girl died in Palakkad when she fell into a water-filled pit, IANS reported. With the southwest monsoon active over the state, fishermen have also been warned of strong winds from a southwesterly direction.