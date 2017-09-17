A look at the headlines right now:

PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on his birthday, activists stage protests in MP: Several villages, including low-level areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Nisarpur town, were submerged after the water level near the dam rose to 128.3 metres. Schools, colleges across Kerala to remain shut on Monday after heavy rainfall lashes state: The downpour on Sunday has led to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides, and increased the water level in many dams. Hamas agrees to end decade-long rift, hold general elections in Gaza: The militant group has said that it would dissolve the committee that rules Gaza, and sit down for talks with rival Fatah. Owner of oxygen supplier to Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital arrested: There were allegations that the deaths at the state-run facility were caused by a disruption in the oxygen supply over unpaid bills. India to pursue ban on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief Masood Azhar at the UN General Assembly: New Delhi has said that Azhar played a key role in the Pathankot and Uri attacks in 2016. Haryana Police arrest three people in connection with violence after Ram Rahim’s rape conviction: The police said they were still on the lookout for the Dera chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet and the organisation’s spokesperson. Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh to be honoured with state funeral in Delhi on Monday: The national flag will fly at half-mast in all government buildings. Typhoon Talim grounds over 800 flights in Japan, leaves 1,400 homes without electricity: It has now been downgraded to a storm, and is expected to bring rain across the country on Monday. Railways cuts down official sleeping time in trains by an hour to end fights among passengers: Passengers in reserved coaches can now sleep only between 10 pm and 6 am. Glitches have delayed filing of returns under GST regime, admits government panel: The panel of ministers promised that about 80% of the problems will be solved by October-end.