The big news: Modi says World Bank refused to fund Sardar Sarovar Dam, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Met department issued heavy rain alert for Kerala, and Palestinian group Hamas said it was ready to election in Gaza.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on his birthday, activists stage protests in MP: Several villages, including low-level areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Nisarpur town, were submerged after the water level near the dam rose to 128.3 metres.
- Schools, colleges across Kerala to remain shut on Monday after heavy rainfall lashes state: The downpour on Sunday has led to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides, and increased the water level in many dams.
- Hamas agrees to end decade-long rift, hold general elections in Gaza: The militant group has said that it would dissolve the committee that rules Gaza, and sit down for talks with rival Fatah.
- Owner of oxygen supplier to Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital arrested: There were allegations that the deaths at the state-run facility were caused by a disruption in the oxygen supply over unpaid bills.
- India to pursue ban on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief Masood Azhar at the UN General Assembly: New Delhi has said that Azhar played a key role in the Pathankot and Uri attacks in 2016.
- Haryana Police arrest three people in connection with violence after Ram Rahim’s rape conviction: The police said they were still on the lookout for the Dera chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet and the organisation’s spokesperson.
- Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh to be honoured with state funeral in Delhi on Monday: The national flag will fly at half-mast in all government buildings.
- Typhoon Talim grounds over 800 flights in Japan, leaves 1,400 homes without electricity: It has now been downgraded to a storm, and is expected to bring rain across the country on Monday.
- Railways cuts down official sleeping time in trains by an hour to end fights among passengers: Passengers in reserved coaches can now sleep only between 10 pm and 6 am.
- Glitches have delayed filing of returns under GST regime, admits government panel: The panel of ministers promised that about 80% of the problems will be solved by October-end.