The big news: PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Dam as activists protest, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Manish Tewari used swear words in a tweet to a Modi supporter, and the Myanmar Army chief claimed the Rohingya were never an ethnic group.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on his birthday, activists stage protests in MP: Several villages, including low-level areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Nisarpur town, were submerged after the water level near the dam rose to 128.3 metres.
- Manish Tewari tweets abusing PM Modi’s supporters, BJP says Congress has lost mental balance: The former union minister later claimed that he had merely used a ‘colloquial Hindi phrase’ in his tweet.
- Myanmar Army chief says Rohingya were never an ethnic group, blames ‘extremist Bengalis’ for crisis: Myanmar has refuted concerns expressed by the United Nations about a possible ethnic cleansing.
- Schools, colleges to remain shut in Kerala on Monday after heavy rainfall lashes state: The downpour on Sunday has led to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides, and increased the water level in many dams.
- India to pursue ban on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief Masood Azhar at the UN General Assembly: New Delhi has said that Azhar played a key role in the Pathankot and Uri attacks in 2016.
- Assam BJP leader says she was suspended from the party for supporting the Rohingya Muslims’ cause: Benazir Arfan had participated in a meeting organised by NGO United Minority Peoples Forum in solidarity with the refugees.
- Glitches have delayed filing of returns under GST regime, admits government panel: The panel of ministers promised that about 80% of the problems will be solved by October-end.
- Owner of oxygen supplier Pushpa Sales arrested in Gorakhpur deaths case: There were allegations that the deaths at BRD Medical College Hospital were caused by a disruption in the oxygen supply over unpaid bills.
- Typhoon Talim grounds over 800 flights, leaves 1,400 homes without electricity: It has now been downgraded to a storm, and is expected to bring rain across the country on Monday.
- PV Sindhu avenges world championships loss by beating Nozomi Okuhara in final of Korea Open: The world No 4 won in three games 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 in a match that lasted one hour and 23 minutes.