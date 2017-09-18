A look at the headlines right now:

PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on his birthday, activists stage protests in MP: Several villages, including low-level areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Nisarpur town, were submerged after the water level near the dam rose to 128.3 metres. Manish Tewari tweets abusing PM Modi’s supporters, BJP says Congress has lost mental balance: The former union minister later claimed that he had merely used a ‘colloquial Hindi phrase’ in his tweet. Myanmar Army chief says Rohingya were never an ethnic group, blames ‘extremist Bengalis’ for crisis: Myanmar has refuted concerns expressed by the United Nations about a possible ethnic cleansing. Schools, colleges to remain shut in Kerala on Monday after heavy rainfall lashes state: The downpour on Sunday has led to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides, and increased the water level in many dams. India to pursue ban on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief Masood Azhar at the UN General Assembly: New Delhi has said that Azhar played a key role in the Pathankot and Uri attacks in 2016. Assam BJP leader says she was suspended from the party for supporting the Rohingya Muslims’ cause: Benazir Arfan had participated in a meeting organised by NGO United Minority Peoples Forum in solidarity with the refugees. Glitches have delayed filing of returns under GST regime, admits government panel: The panel of ministers promised that about 80% of the problems will be solved by October-end. Owner of oxygen supplier Pushpa Sales arrested in Gorakhpur deaths case: There were allegations that the deaths at BRD Medical College Hospital were caused by a disruption in the oxygen supply over unpaid bills. Typhoon Talim grounds over 800 flights, leaves 1,400 homes without electricity: It has now been downgraded to a storm, and is expected to bring rain across the country on Monday. PV Sindhu avenges world championships loss by beating Nozomi Okuhara in final of Korea Open: The world No 4 won in three games 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 in a match that lasted one hour and 23 minutes.