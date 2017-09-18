Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said the state government will make amendments to the Excise Duty Act, 1964, to ban consumption of liquor in public spaces, PTI reported. In August 2016, the state government had introduced amendments to the Excise Duty Act, 1964, and made drinking in places identified as ‘No Alcohol Consumption Zones’ a punishable offence.

“If someone wants to drink, they should [do so] inside and not in public places,” Parrikar was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “In the next 15 days, I will hold meetings with government officials to ban the consumption of liquor at public places.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking at a function organised on Seva Diwas on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Sunday. He said those who drink alongside roads break bottles on the road and create nuisance. He also warned liquor shops that their licences will be cancelled if people are seen drinking liquor near their shops.

“The notification will be issued by October end for which we will amend the existing law,” the chief minister said, according to PTI.