Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh, who died on Saturday, was accorded a state funeral in New Delhi on Monday. Singh, 98, was the oldest serving military officer in the country. He was also the only IAF officer to be promoted to a five-star rank for leading the force during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

Arjan Singh’s last rites ceremony took place at Brar Square in New Delhi. His mortal remains were taken from his residence at 7A, Kautilya Marg to Brar Square in a gun carriage, and he was accorded a 17-gun salute.

Singh’s last rites ceremony was attended by Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief RK Dhowan. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also paid tributes to Singh.