The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex rose 191.10 points on Monday to trade at 32,463.71 at 10.30 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also gained 71.45 points and was trading at a record high of 10,156.85 in the morning session.

The top five gainers at the BSE on Monday morning were Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors (DVR), Tata Motors, and Hero Motocorp. The five biggest losers were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Steel, ONGC and Lupin.

At the Nifty, the top gainer in the morning session was Bharti Infratel, followed by Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors DVR. The five stocks which lost the most were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Steel, Aurobindo Pharma and Lupin.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 102.06 points up on Monday, as geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula eased. All other Asian markets also surged, with the Hong Kong Hang Seng trading up by over 279 points, the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index 47 points and the Shanghai SE Corporate Index nine points at 10.30 am.

The Indian rupee traded nine paise down at 64.08 to the United States dollar at 10.48 am.