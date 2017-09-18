Ryan International School in Gurugram reopened on Monday, a week after a Class 2 boy was found murdered in the school premises. However, only four students attended the class, while two others, along with their parents, came to quit the school, NDTV reported.

The accused school bus conductor was produced in the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act court on Monday, along with two officials of Ryan International School, ANI reported.

A seven-year-old boy was found murdered with his throat slit in the premises of Ryan International School on September 8. School bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, had been arrested the same day in connection with the case.

The CBSE on Saturday had asked Ryan International School to explain why its affiliation to the board should not be revoked. The board said the incident could have been averted if the school administration had discharged their duty responsibly.

A postmortem report revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon was the cause of his death. The boy’s trachea and food pipe were damaged in the attack, according to the report.