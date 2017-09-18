The need for a boarding pass at airports in India may soon become a thing of the past – the Central Industrial Security Force, which guards 59 airports across the country, is planning to introduce an “express check-in” service to improve ease of air travel.

In an interview with PTI, CISF Director General OP Singh said the move to scrap the boarding card system was part of its plan to “introduce integrated security solutions at airports”.

“You need to connect all dots that exist within the security establishment,” he said. “You have so many strategies to do it – you have the biometrics, video analytics and a very robust access control system. We will try to interconnect all these things in a very integrated fashion.”

The CISF has already scrapped the need for hand baggage tags, which has made security checks faster.