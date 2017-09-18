A Special Investigation Team of the Haryana Police, along with the Crime Branch of the Udaipur Police, on Sunday arrested Pradeep Goyal, who is believed to be a close aide of convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Panchkula) Manbir Singh told The Times of India that Goyal was arrested in Udaipur and taken to Haryana for questioning.

During interrogation, Goyal, who was caught near Celebration Mall, had claimed that Honeypreet Insan has fled to Nepal. Investigators, however, are sceptical as they had last traced her to the same mall in Udaipur.

Goyal headed the Dera Sacha Sauda’s Rajasthan unit. He is believed to be one of the main instigators of the violence that erupted in Panchkula after Ram Rahim was convicted for raping two women, India Today reported.

Honeypreet Insan has been absconding since a lookout notice was issued against her on September 1. She has been accused of sedition for allegedly plotting to help her adoptive father escape after his conviction on August 25.