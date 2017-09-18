A look at the headlines right now:

Rohingya refugees in India have ties to Pakistani terror groups, Centre tells Supreme Court: An Assam-based BJP leader said she was suspended from the party for supporting the Rohingya Muslims’ cause. Maya Kodnani was present at state Assembly on February 28, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said he had met Kodnani at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on that day. Tamil Nadu Speaker disqualifies 18 AIADMK legislators who backed TTV Dinakaran: P Dhanapal took action under the anti-defection law. Gurugram’s Ryan International School reopens, 4 students attend class: The school bus conductor and two officials of the school administration were produced in POCSO court. Honeypreet Insan’s close aide arrested in Udaipur, claims she has fled to Nepal: The Haryana Police are sceptical of Pradeep Goyal’s statement as they had last traced Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter to the same mall where he was caught. After Irma, Hurricane Maria headed towards Caribbean Islands: The storm is likely to intensify into a Category 4 hurricane. HSBC says India likely to be the third largest economy in the world by 2028: But the report warned that India needs to be consistent in reforms and focus more on the social sector. Travellers may not need a boarding pass at airports in India soon: The Central Industrial Security Force has proposed introducing an ‘express check-in’ service using ‘integrated security solutions’ to improve air travel. Saudi Arabia asks Snapchat to remove Al Jazeera channel from the country: The kingdom said that the channel violates its laws. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Big Little Lies’ sweep the Emmy awards with five wins each: Aziz Ansari shared the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the episode ‘Thanksgiving’ in ‘Master of None’.