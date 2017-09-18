The big news: Centre claims Rohingya refugees have ties to terrorist groups, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah appeared as a defence witness in a Gujarat riots case, and 18 AIADMK legislators of TTV Dinakaran’s camp were disqualified.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rohingya refugees in India have ties to Pakistani terror groups, Centre tells Supreme Court: An Assam-based BJP leader said she was suspended from the party for supporting the Rohingya Muslims’ cause.
- Maya Kodnani was present at state Assembly on February 28, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said he had met Kodnani at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on that day.
- Tamil Nadu Speaker disqualifies 18 AIADMK legislators who backed TTV Dinakaran: P Dhanapal took action under the anti-defection law.
- Gurugram’s Ryan International School reopens, 4 students attend class: The school bus conductor and two officials of the school administration were produced in POCSO court.
- Honeypreet Insan’s close aide arrested in Udaipur, claims she has fled to Nepal: The Haryana Police are sceptical of Pradeep Goyal’s statement as they had last traced Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter to the same mall where he was caught.
- After Irma, Hurricane Maria headed towards Caribbean Islands: The storm is likely to intensify into a Category 4 hurricane.
- HSBC says India likely to be the third largest economy in the world by 2028: But the report warned that India needs to be consistent in reforms and focus more on the social sector.
- Travellers may not need a boarding pass at airports in India soon: The Central Industrial Security Force has proposed introducing an ‘express check-in’ service using ‘integrated security solutions’ to improve air travel.
- Saudi Arabia asks Snapchat to remove Al Jazeera channel from the country: The kingdom said that the channel violates its laws.
- ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Big Little Lies’ sweep the Emmy awards with five wins each: Aziz Ansari shared the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the episode ‘Thanksgiving’ in ‘Master of None’.