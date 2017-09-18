Infosys Senior Vice-President Sanjay Rajagopalan has resigned from his post just a month after Vishal Sikka quit as chief executive officer, PTI reported. This is the latest in a spate of resignations from top executives that the company has seen in the last few months.

A statement from Infosys said, “The company doesn’t comment on exits or appointments other than those of key management personnel.”

Rajagopalan, who had joined the software services company in August 2014, headed Infosys’ design thinking unit, and worked from its Palo Alto office. After his exit, he described himself as a “free man” on his LinkedIn profile.

Rajagopalan’s exit was “widely anticipated” after Sikka quit in August, Mint reported. He was one of Sikka’s former colleagues who joined the company to assist him in new initiatives when he took over as CEO in June 2014.

Apart from Sikka, other key executives of the company who recently resigned include Yusuf Bashir, head of Infosys’ $500-million Innovation Fund, and Executive Vice President Ritika Suri, who both left in July.