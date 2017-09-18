Heavy rain continued to lash Kerala on Monday, leaving several low-lying areas underwater. Two men died in rain-related incidents in Kannur district on Sunday, and an eight-year-old was reported dead in Palakkad. Schools and colleges were ordered to remain shut.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy showers for the next 24 hours – it forecast very heavy rainfall of 12 to 24 cm in a few places in Kerala on Monday and heavy rainfall of 7 to 11 cm in other places in the state Kerala and the Lakshadweep till Tuesday morning.

Traffic has been blocked through the Vandiperiyar Bridge as the water in the Periyar river has risen to a dangerous level, Manorama reported. Key government departments are on alert to tackle untoward incidents. Tehsildars have been asked to monitor control rooms and oversee evacuations themselves. Fire and rescue services are also on alert.

Road have been damaged at a number of places, and hilly areas are alert for fear of landslides, The Times of India reported. As several trains were cancelled because of landslides near Kottayam, and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has been asked to ply more buses between Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.