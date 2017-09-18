YC Modi, a senior officer of the Indian Police Service, was on Monday appointed director-general of the National Investigation Agency, IANS reported. The incumbent, Sharad Kumar, will retire on October 30.

Modi was the officer in charge of three cases related to the 2002 Godhra riots. The 1984 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre is currently special director at the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Union Cabinet’s Appointments Committee selected Modi based on a proposal from the Home Ministry, an order from the Department of Personnel and Training said. Kumar had got a second extension of his term as NIA chief in October 2016.

Modi will hold the post until his superannuation on May 31, 2021, the order said.

The NIA is a federal probe agency that investigates cases of terrorism and funding of terror.