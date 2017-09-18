Former Karnataka Congress minister Qamar ul Islam died on Monday at the age of 69 after a brief bout of illness, The Hindu reported.

Islam was hospitalised 11 days ago because of poor cardiac functioning and cellulitis in his leg. He also suffered from hypertension and diabetes and had been under treatment for a neuromuscular disorder.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee cancelled its programmes scheduled for Monday.

The MP from the Gulbarga-North constituency held several portfolios, including the Ministry of Development and Waqf in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet till he was removed from the post in the reshuffle in June 2016. Islam had also served as the minister for housing and small scale industries in 1999 in the Karnataka government led by former Chief Minister SM Krishna.