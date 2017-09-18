The Delhi Police arrested a suspected al-Qaeda operative on Sunday after the Special Cell received a tip-off, PTI reported on Monday.

Shauman Haq is being questioned by the police. The 27-year-old is believed to have been associated with the militant outfit for nearly four years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha told the Hindustan Times.

The police seized four cartridges, laptops, phones, a sim card from Bangladesh as well as taka from Haq.

Kushwaha said the suspected militant was a British citizen who had travelled to Bangladesh to recruit people for the al-Qaeda. The senior police officer alleged that Haq had been to South Africa and Syria and had wanted to send recruits from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

On August 9, a 29-year-old suspected of having links with the al-Qaeda was arrested after being deported from Saudi Arabia. On August 1, another suspect was arrested after the West Bengal Police received a tip-off.