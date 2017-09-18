The business wrap: Markets upbeat as Nifty closes at record high, and seven other top stories
Other headlines: Another top official of Infosys resigned, and Google launched a new digital payments app in India.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- Nifty hits record high, Sensex surges 191 points: On the NSE, the top gainer in the morning session was Bharti Infratel, followed by Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors DVR.
- Senior Infosys executive Sanjay Rajagopalan quits, calls himself ‘free man’: His resignation was ‘widely anticipated’ after Vishal Sikka quit as CEO in August.
- Google Tez, a UPI-based payments app, launched in India: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it was ‘perhaps the simplest form of monetary transactions’.
- Hackers target CCleaner software, could have gained control of 20 lakh users’ devices: Two versions of the computer performance optimiser released in August were breached, but authorities severed the server connection.
- HSBC says India likely to be the third largest economy in the world by 2028: But the report warned that India needs to be consistent in reforms and focus more on the social sector.
- Travellers may not need a boarding pass at airports in India soon: The Central Industrial Security Force has proposed introducing an ‘express check-in’ service using ‘integrated security solutions’ to improve air travel.
- Current account deficit rises by 2.3% of GDP in first quarter, the widest gap in 4 years: It was 0.1% for the same quarter of April-June last year.
- Glitches have delayed filing of returns under GST regime, admits government panel: The panel of ministers promised that about 80% of the problems will be solved by October-end.