Nifty hits record high, Sensex surges 191 points: On the NSE, the top gainer in the morning session was Bharti Infratel, followed by Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors DVR. Senior Infosys executive Sanjay Rajagopalan quits, calls himself ‘free man’: His resignation was ‘widely anticipated’ after Vishal Sikka quit as CEO in August. Google Tez, a UPI-based payments app, launched in India: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it was ‘perhaps the simplest form of monetary transactions’. Hackers target CCleaner software, could have gained control of 20 lakh users’ devices: Two versions of the computer performance optimiser released in August were breached, but authorities severed the server connection. HSBC says India likely to be the third largest economy in the world by 2028: But the report warned that India needs to be consistent in reforms and focus more on the social sector. Travellers may not need a boarding pass at airports in India soon: The Central Industrial Security Force has proposed introducing an ‘express check-in’ service using ‘integrated security solutions’ to improve air travel. Current account deficit rises by 2.3% of GDP in first quarter, the widest gap in 4 years: It was 0.1% for the same quarter of April-June last year. Glitches have delayed filing of returns under GST regime, admits government panel: The panel of ministers promised that about 80% of the problems will be solved by October-end.