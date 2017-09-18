Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked people to avoid forwarding messages without verifying them first, PTI reported. He warned against trusting unverified information posted on social media by anti-social elements and said that such people were using social media to “foment trouble”.

Singh was speaking at the launch of the intelligence wing of the Sashastra Seema Bal in New Delhi. The SSB guards India’s borders with Bhutan and Nepal. “I want to tell SSB jawans not to believe such messages and forward to anyone without verification as anti-national elements have been trying to foment trouble in the society. We all have to be careful before believing or forwarding them,” he said.

Earlier, Singh launched the SSB’s first-ever intelligence wing, which will have 650 field and staff agents, and will check criminals and smugglers along the Bhutan and Nepal borders.

the home minister’s remarks come days after Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah urged the youth of Gujarat to be wary of the Congress’ social media propaganda against the party.