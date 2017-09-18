A sub-divisional magistrate, appointed by the Delhi government to inquire the rape at Tagore Public School, has identified at least six security lapses, ANI reported on Monday. A school peon was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 1 student.

In his report, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vivek Vihar said peon Vikas had worked at the school for at least two-and-a-half years, but neither the school nor the police had done a background check. The report said the entire campus was not covered by security cameras. It said the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had not taken action against the school for conducting classes in unrecognised areas of the school building.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been registered against 49-year-old Vikas. The student is believed to have described the attacker, based on which the police identified the peon.