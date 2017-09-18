The Shiv Sena on Monday hinted at snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in Maharashtra. Party leader Sanjay Raut said the Shiv Sena does not want to share the blame for the BJP’s policies, which are “fleecing poor people and has inflated petrol and diesel prices”.

The party will soon decide if it will remain in alliance with the BJP, Raut said after a party meeting in Mumbai on Monday. The meeting was held to take a call on whether it would pull out of the government in the state, News18 reported.

पेट्रोल डिझेल चे भडकलेले भाव. पेटलेली महागाई. विझत चाललेल्या गरीबांचया चूली. शिवसेना या पापाची धनी होऊ इच्छीत नाही. शिवसेना निर्णयचया जवळ. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 18, 2017

Unprecedented price rise,farmer issues unresolved.We are not responsible& don't want to share the blame: Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/ol1oq3DVvq — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2017

Whether we will stay in Govt or withdraw, this will be decided soon: Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena after party meeting pic.twitter.com/nbZD9h5Nvu — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2017

The party has been at loggerheads with ally BJP over several issues, including rising fuel prices and a persistent farmer crisis, in the state. After the latest revision in fuel rates on September 12, petrol prices in Mumbai touched almost Rs 80 a litre.

The Shiv Sena also hit out at Union minister KJ Alphons who recently said that those who own cars or motorbikes can afford to pay for costlier fuel. The party said his remarks are an “insult” to the poor and middle class”, The Indian Express reported.