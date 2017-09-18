Maharashtra: Will take a call on the alliance with BJP soon, says Shiv Sena
Sanjay Raut said the party does not want to share the blame for the BJP’s policies.
The Shiv Sena on Monday hinted at snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in Maharashtra. Party leader Sanjay Raut said the Shiv Sena does not want to share the blame for the BJP’s policies, which are “fleecing poor people and has inflated petrol and diesel prices”.
The party will soon decide if it will remain in alliance with the BJP, Raut said after a party meeting in Mumbai on Monday. The meeting was held to take a call on whether it would pull out of the government in the state, News18 reported.
The party has been at loggerheads with ally BJP over several issues, including rising fuel prices and a persistent farmer crisis, in the state. After the latest revision in fuel rates on September 12, petrol prices in Mumbai touched almost Rs 80 a litre.
The Shiv Sena also hit out at Union minister KJ Alphons who recently said that those who own cars or motorbikes can afford to pay for costlier fuel. The party said his remarks are an “insult” to the poor and middle class”, The Indian Express reported.