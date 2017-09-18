At least 10 people drowned after the four boats that they were travelling in capsized during a storm in Assam’s Goalpara district, PTI reported on Monday.

About 50 people from the district were returning after watching a boat race in Sabon river on Sunday when their vessels capsized, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nur Hussain was quoted as saying. The bodies of nine people were recovered on Sunday night, while another was retrieved on Monday morning.

As the reports about the number of people on the boats are conflicting and some people have said that their relatives were still missing, rescue teams were looking for others in the river, Hussain said. However, Goalpara Superintendent of Police Amitabh Sinha told the Hindustan Times that no one is reported missing.

Hussain added that the relatives of those who have died will be provided compensation. Five of the victims belonged to one family, while three were from another, The New Indian Express reported.