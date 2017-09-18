The director and a teacher of a private school in Rajasthan’s Sikar district allegedly raped an 18-year-old student and forced her to abort, PTI reported. The matter came to light on Sunday when the student was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur, and her family registered a case at the Ajeetgarh police station.

Both the men are absconding ever since the incident took place in August, reported the Hindustan Times. “Preliminary investigation suggests an abortion of the woman was done last month at a hospital in Shahpura,” said the Ajeetgarh station house officer Manglaram Ola. “Her family is alleging the two men were present during the abortion.”

In their complaint, the parents alleged that the two men have been sexually assaulting their daughter for a while and would call her to school on the pretext of extra classes. Her parents found out what had happened after the woman’s health started deteriorating.