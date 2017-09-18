The Gurugram campus of Ryan International School, where a seven-year-old boy was murdered on September 8, will remain closed for the rest of the week. Classes will resume on September 25, said Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Pratap Singh, adding “safety concerns will be addressed till then”.

The school had reopened on Monday morning amid concerns from parents, but very few students attended. Several parents wanted to pull their children out of the school, some reports had said.

#FLASH Ryan School, Bhondsi to be closed till Friday; classes to resume on Sept 25; till then safety concerns to be addressed: Gurugram DC pic.twitter.com/cmulIo2ih3 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2017

The boy’s father had feared that evidence would be tampered with as the Central Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry has not yet begun. He had also said that reopening the school “without addressing security lapses poses threat to other children as well”. However, DCP Singh said the crime scene has been sanitised so there can be no tampering.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of accused school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, and two Ryan International Group officials was extended till September 29. They were produced in the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act court earlier in the day.