Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday accused the previous state governments of emptying the coffers through mismanagement and corruption, PTI reported. On the eve of completing six months in office, Adityanath released a 24-page document, the ‘White Paper’, criticising the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, which were in power from 2007 to 2012, and 2012 to 2017, respectively.

The chief minister said it was important to show the faults of the previous governments before presenting the achievements of his regime. “Development works came to a standstill...brakes were applied not on corruption, but on development,” he said, adding that when he took over the government, debts were high and the coffers were running empty. There was an imbalance in the financial condition of the state, he added.

Adityanath said that 65 public sector undertakings had accrued losses of about Rs 6,489.58 crore in 2011-2012. The amount had increased to Rs 17,789.91 crore in 2015-2017. Besides, the accumulated losses of these units rose from Rs 29,380 crore in 2011-2012 to Rs 91,401 crore in 2015-16.

He added that the public debt of Uttar Pradesh had also increased, nearly two-and-a-half times, from Rs 1,34,9156 crore in March 2007 to Rs 3,74,775 crore in March 2017. This proves how “irresponsible, corrupt and anti-people” the previous governments were, he said. “There has been a series of misdeeds by governments in the state during the past 12-15 years but we have focussed on some main points and presented them in a concise form.”