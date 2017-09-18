A look at the headlines right now:

Rohingya refugees in India have ties to Pakistani terror groups, Centre tells Supreme Court: In reaction, Omar Abdullah said the government’s stance was a post-2014 development. China opens highway to Nepal through Tibet that can be used for military purposes: The move is likely to irritate India, said experts. Maya Kodnani was present at state Assembly on February 28, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said he had met Kodnani at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on that day. Will take a call on the alliance with BJP in Maharashtra soon, says Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut said the party does not want to share the blame for the BJP’s policies. Iraq Supreme Court suspends vote for separate Kurd state: The court said it would examine complaints alleging that the referendum was unconstitutional. Don’t believe or forward social media messages without verifying them, says Rajnath Singh: The home minister said anti-social elements were using social media like WhatsApp to ‘foment trouble in society’. Suicide bombers kill 15 people at aid distribution point in Konduga: The attack is suspected to be the handiwork of Boko Haram insurgents. Ryan International to be closed till September 25 to address safety concerns: The campus had reopened on Monday amid concerns from parents, but very few students attended. US flies bombers, stealth jets over Korean peninsula: The show of force by the US comes three days after North Korea’s latest missile launch over Japan. School director, teacher in Rajasthan allegedly rape 18-year-old student, force her to abort: Her parents filed a police complaint after the woman was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur on Sunday.