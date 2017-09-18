The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday filed an appeal in Kerala High Court against lifting of lifetime ban on tainted cricketer S Sreesanth.

The BCCI stated that that the High Court’s decision was contrary to the norms that have been put in place, ANI stated.

Sreesanth had been charged for match fixing during the IPL in 2013. He was given a clean chit the Delhi High Court. However, despite the acquittal, the BCCI had maintained its ban on the player.

In August, Kerala High Court had lifted the ban following an appeal by the pacer.

BCCI files appeal in Kerala HC against lifting lifetime ban imposed on Sreesanth, says HC's decision was contrary to the existing norms — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2017

Sreesanth was alleged to have played a role in spot-fixing during the IPL in 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.

“The standard of proof required under a penal statute is much higher than the proof required for a disciplinary inquiry,” BCCI had stated in its affidavit filed earlier this year. “On an appreciation of the same evidence, one may not be guilty of criminal consequences but can be found guilty for violating the internal disciplinary rules of an organization,” it had added.