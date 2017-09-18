Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim’s brother detained in extortion case
Iqbal Kaskar was picked up by the Thane Police from his residence.
The Thane Police on Monday detained gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s (pictured above) younger brother in connection with an extortion case. Iqbal Kaskar was picked up from his Mumbai residence.
The anti-extortion cell of the Thane Police initiated action against Kaskar after receiving a complaint from a businessman, reported India Today. The businessman had reportedly got calls from Kaskar’s gang, demanding extortion.
Kaskar was deported to India from United Arab Emirates in 2003. He was wanted in a murder case and the Sara Sahara illegal construction case. However, he was acquitted in both the cases in 2007.