The Thane Police on Monday detained gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s (pictured above) younger brother in connection with an extortion case. Iqbal Kaskar was picked up from his Mumbai residence.

The anti-extortion cell of the Thane Police initiated action against Kaskar after receiving a complaint from a businessman, reported India Today. The businessman had reportedly got calls from Kaskar’s gang, demanding extortion.

Kaskar was deported to India from United Arab Emirates in 2003. He was wanted in a murder case and the Sara Sahara illegal construction case. However, he was acquitted in both the cases in 2007.