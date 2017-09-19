Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that the Centre will urge the Supreme Court to modify its order granting limited citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees, so that the rights of indigenous people in Arunachal Pradesh are not affected, PTI reported. “The government has not made any decision to grant citizenship [to the Chakma and Hajong refugees],” Rijiju said. “We are trying to tell the honourable Supreme Court that giving Chakmas and Hajongs the same rights as the Arunachali is not acceptable to us.”

Chakma refugees started arriving in India from Bangladesh in the 1960s, as their homes were swept away by the newly built Kaptai dam.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh must appreciate that for the first time the Government of India has not agreed [to grant citizenship to the refugees],” Rijiju told reporters at Naharlagun helipad. He said the Centre wanted the rights of indigenous Arunachalis to be protected.

Rijiju said that the state government should “identify and evict all illegal occupants”. He said that the population of Chakma and Hajong refugees had risen to over 64,000 in Arunachal Pradesh. Rijiju seemed to blame the Congress for the problem. “We were not in the government then [when Chakma refugees were settled in Arunachal Pradesh in 1964],” he said. “I am now protecting the interest of Arunachal Pradesh because all the damage had been done. I don’t want further damage to be done.”

On Monday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said the state was not ready to accept any infringement of the Constitutional protection bestowed on them, The Indian Express reported.

Citizenship matters

On September 13, reports had said that the Centre had decided to grant “limited citizenship” to the refugees, after a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. In 2015, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to grant citizenship to the Chakma and Hajong refugees.

The Centre’s decision to grant the refugees citizenship came days after India was pulled up by United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein for its plan to deport Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar, where the community is facing violence.