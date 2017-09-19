Hurricane Maria on Monday strengthened to a Category 5 storm, making a landfall in Dominica in the Caribbean Islands, Reuters reported. The hurricane is likely to collide with the United States Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The US National Hurricane Center said that Maria was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane after its winds reached the speed of 160 kilometres per hour. The agency said Maria was the strongest storm to ever make landfall in Dominica.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit urged people to evacuate hours before the hurricane hit. “The next few hours should be placed on cleaning up around the house and on your properties rather than stockpiling weeks of foods and other supplies,” he said according to CNN. “This is not a system that will linger very long. Therefore, the goal must not be on stockpiling supplies but on mitigating damage caused by flying objects.”

The NHC said that the hurricane would reach Puerto Rico by Wednesday. Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello has declared a state of emergency. The US territory opened shelters and began to dismantle construction cranes which could collapse as a result of the hurricane.

US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp said Maria would pass within 16 kilometres of St Croix, which has a population of 55,000 and escaped the wrath of Hurricane Irma. “Just remember this is a live animal,” Mapp warned residents of the Virgin Islands. He suggested that those who did not want to move into emergency shelters should climb into their bathtubs and pull a mattress over them to stay safe.