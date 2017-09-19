A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rohingya refugees in India have ties to Pakistani terror groups, Centre tells Supreme Court: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said the refugees were only categorised as a security threat post-2014. 
  2. Dawood Ibrahim’s brother detained in extortion case in Mumbai: Iqbal Kaskar was picked up by the Thane Police from his residence.  
  3. Hurricane Maria strengthens to Category 5 storm, makes landfall in Dominica: The hurricane is expected to collide with the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
  4. Centre will urge SC to modify its order granting citizenship to Chakma, Hajong refugees, says Rijiju: The minister said that the Arunachal Pradesh government should ‘identify and evict all illegal occupants’.  
  5. NIA arrests suspected Islamic State group operative in Chennai: The central agency said Shakul Hameed and eight others are accused of planning attacks across Tamil Nadu.  
  6. Nifty hit a new record high on Monday, Sensex surges 151 points: Other Asian markets also soared as geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula eased.  
  7. China opens highway to Nepal through Tibet that can be used for military purposes: The move is likely to irritate India, said experts.
  8. Donald Trump makes his UN debut, asks it to focus more on people: The US president will deliver a longer speech when he addresses the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
  9. Senior Infosys executive Sanjay Rajagopalan quits, calls himself ‘free man’: His resignation was ‘widely anticipated’ after Vishal Sikka quit as CEO in August.  
  10. Ryan International to be closed till September 25 to address safety concerns after murder on campus: The school had reopened on Monday amid concerns from parents, but very few students attended.  