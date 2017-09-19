A look at the headlines right now:

Rohingya refugees in India have ties to Pakistani terror groups, Centre tells Supreme Court: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said the refugees were only categorised as a security threat post-2014. Dawood Ibrahim’s brother detained in extortion case in Mumbai: Iqbal Kaskar was picked up by the Thane Police from his residence. Hurricane Maria strengthens to Category 5 storm, makes landfall in Dominica: The hurricane is expected to collide with the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Centre will urge SC to modify its order granting citizenship to Chakma, Hajong refugees, says Rijiju: The minister said that the Arunachal Pradesh government should ‘identify and evict all illegal occupants’. NIA arrests suspected Islamic State group operative in Chennai: The central agency said Shakul Hameed and eight others are accused of planning attacks across Tamil Nadu. Nifty hit a new record high on Monday, Sensex surges 151 points: Other Asian markets also soared as geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula eased. China opens highway to Nepal through Tibet that can be used for military purposes: The move is likely to irritate India, said experts. Donald Trump makes his UN debut, asks it to focus more on people: The US president will deliver a longer speech when he addresses the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Senior Infosys executive Sanjay Rajagopalan quits, calls himself ‘free man’: His resignation was ‘widely anticipated’ after Vishal Sikka quit as CEO in August. Ryan International to be closed till September 25 to address safety concerns after murder on campus: The school had reopened on Monday amid concerns from parents, but very few students attended.