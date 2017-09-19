United States President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, has decided to forgo protection by the US Secret Service, The New York Times reported on Monday. Trump Jr has decided to get his protection removed because he wants more privacy, the daily quoted an unidentified senior administration official as saying.

The daily said the Secret Service stopped providing protection to Trump Jr last week. It is not known whether Trump Jr’s wife and children will continue to receive protection. Catherine Milhoan, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, declined to comment on the issue. “To ensure the safety and security of our protectees and their families, we will not confirm who is currently receiving Secret Service protection,” she said.

However, the agency will continue to protect the president’s other children and grandchildren. The Secret Service does not decide who it will protect. The agency has a legal obligation to provide security to the US president and his family round the clock. As Donald Trump has a large family, the agency now protects 42 people – 11 more than it did under former President Barack Obama, said The Washington Post.