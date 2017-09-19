A Special Investigation Team of the Haryana Police on Monday questioned Dera Sacha Sauda Chairperson Vipassana Insan, PTI reported. The police questioned her about the violence that broke out in Sirsa and Panchkula after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Sirsa Superintendent of Police Ashwin Shenvi said the police had summoned Vipassana Insan by sending her a notice, reported The Chandigarh Tribune. She was questioned for over three hours, said an unidentified police officer.

She was asked whether she was in contact with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet, who is absconding. The police also questioned Vipassana about the seized luxury SUV, which was burnt by its driver near Phookan village.

Meanwhile, Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu rubbished allegations that Honeypreet Insan had fled to Nepal. “We are hopeful of arresting Honeypreet, Aditya and Pawan Insan soon,” he said.