Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik on Monday urged the State Human Rights Commission to ensure justice for the juveniles who were arrested in connection with the lynching case of a police officer, the Rising Kashmir reported on Tuesday.

Malik alleged that the boys had been falsely implicated in the lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayub Pandith in June 2017. He presented two petitions to SHRC Chairman Justice (retired) Bilal Nazki and asked him to take cognisance of the applications.

“I was recently lodged at central jail Srinagar where some 15 young boys who are also lodged there came to see me,” the Greater Kashmir quoted from his petition. “All these 15 are accused of being involved in the DySP’s lynching case. These youth narrated that they have been falsely implicated and they are not involved in any manner.”

The JKLF chief said one of the boys had alleged that he was tortured to make a confession by the police. “Please look into the cases of these young boys whose lives according to them are being ruined by putting them in jail on false charges,” he said.

On June 22, Pandith was stripped and stoned to death by a mob outside the Jama Masjid in Nowhatta near Srinagar. A special investigation team was formed to investigate his death.