A 15-year-old girl died on Monday after falling from the third floor of her school building in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, ANI reported. However, her family has alleged that she was pushed off the third floor.

The incident is believed to have taken place at 11 am on Monday at Modern Montessori School. The Class XI student had gone to the washroom on the third floor of the school, NDTV reported. She was later found lying on the ground of the school, bleeding.

“School students had come home to inform me of the incident, but no teachers came,” the girl’s father told ANI. “When I reached there, she was referred to Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur.”

However, the girl reportedly died before they reached the hospital. “On the way, she told me that somebody had pushed her off the building,” the girl’s father said.

An FIR against unidentified persons has been registered based on the father’s complaint, the Hindustan Times reported. “The body has been sent for postmortem,” Superintendent of Police Rajeev Malhotra told The Indian Express. “We will be able to know about cause of death and injury on body after the autopsy report comes.”