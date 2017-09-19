Hurricane Irma had killed 34 people in Florida by Monday, AFP reported, quoting officials. However, the actual number of deaths may be 50, as the official toll excludes eight known deaths in the Keys and eight more in a nursing home north of the city of Miami.

Deaths in the Keys were not included because Monroe County had yet to file its official count, a spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management said. The Monroe County includes the hard-hit island chain south of Miami.

The Florida Keys are an archipelago off the southern coast of Florida.

Estimates by the Federal Emergency Management Agency show that at least a quarter of the houses in the Keys have been destroyed, while 65% of buildings suffered damage.

Around 3,72,000 people were still without power in Florida on Monday. The number of people now homeless after the hurricane is estimated at 10,000, the Miami Herald reported, quoting Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Last week, heavy rain brought in by Hurricane Irma had led to massive flooding in several cities in northern Florida.