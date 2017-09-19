A National Investigation Agency court in Mumbai granted bail to two accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case on Tuesday, reported ANI. Sudhakar Chaturvedi, from whose house RDX had been recovered leading to the arrest of Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, and Sudhakar Dwivedi were granted bail by the court.

Chaturvedi and Dwivedi had applied for conditional bail after Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit – another accused in the case – was granted conditional bail and released from jail on August 23, according to India Today.

Purohit had moved the Supreme Court on April 28, days after the Bombay High Court rejected his bail plea. The High Court had granted relief to another accused in the case, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, but said that the charges against Purohit were of grave nature.