Maharashtra’s Thane Police on Tuesday said they will investigate whether underworld don Dawood Ibrahim had any involvement in the extortion racket run by his brother Iqbal Kaskar, who was arrested on Monday.

“Whether Dawood Ibrahim had an indirect or direct involvement in this extortion racket run by Kaskar will be probed,” Thane Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh told reporters on Tuesday. Singh added that some politicians and corporators may also be involved in the extortion case.

Three people were arrested on Monday, and three others were being questioned, Singh said. Kaskar was picked up from his sister Haseena Parkar’s home in Mumbai.

Kaskar had allegedly made an extortion call to a builder in Thane four months ago. A complaint was filed in this regard a few days ago, after which the Extortion Cell in Thane initiated action against Kaskar. The Thane Extortion Cell is headed by Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Sharma, a former encounter specialist.

Kaskar was deported to India from United Arab Emirates in 2003. He was wanted in a murder case and the Sahara illegal construction case. However, he was acquitted in both the cases in 2007.