Respect territorial integrity while expanding connectivity, say India, US and Japan after trilateral meet: The statement was in apparent reference to China’s One Belt, One Road project, which includes the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that passes through PoK. Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi says country needs ‘solid evidence’ of violence against Rohingya Muslims: The state counsellor claimed that the majority of Rohingya villages had not been affected by violence. Dawood Ibrahim’s connection with his brother’s extortion racket will be investigated, say police: Iqbal Kaskar was arrested on Monday along with two others from his sister Hasina Parkar’s home in Mumbai. Haryana Police question Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan: Officials asked her if she was in contact with self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet, who is absconding. NIA court grants bail to two accused in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dwivedi had filed a plea after Prasad Shrikant Purohit got conditional bail and was released from jail in August. Dominica PM says nation has lost ‘all what money can buy’ after Hurricane Maria struck: It has now dipped to a Category 4 storm, but is expected to hit the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Class 9 student dies after falling from school building in UP, family alleges she was pushed off: A case against unidentified persons has been registered based on the complaint made by the student’s father. Cyrus Mistry urges six Tata Group companies to vote against making Tata Sons a private firm: In a letter, Cyrus Investments warned that the move would restrict the free transfer of shares and dilute governance standards. Nigerian who helped secure the release of Chibok girls from Boko Haram gets top UN award: Zannah Mustapha won the annual Nansen Refugee Award for his ‘crucial mediating’ role and efforts to help children affected by the insurgency in the country. Hasty implementation of GST had a negative affect on GDP growth, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said the new tax regime and demonetisation both will have an impact on the informal and service sectors, which make up 40% of the GDP.