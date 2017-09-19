The big news: India wants North Korea’s nuclear proliferation links probed, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Suu Kyi said Myanmar needed ‘solid evidence’ on Rohingya violence, and the police will examine Dawood Ibrahim’s role in an extortion racket.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Respect territorial integrity while expanding connectivity, say India, US and Japan after trilateral meet: The statement was in apparent reference to China’s One Belt, One Road project, which includes the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that passes through PoK.
- Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi says country needs ‘solid evidence’ of violence against Rohingya Muslims: The state counsellor claimed that the majority of Rohingya villages had not been affected by violence.
- Dawood Ibrahim’s connection with his brother’s extortion racket will be investigated, say police: Iqbal Kaskar was arrested on Monday along with two others from his sister Hasina Parkar’s home in Mumbai.
- Haryana Police question Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan: Officials asked her if she was in contact with self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet, who is absconding.
- NIA court grants bail to two accused in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dwivedi had filed a plea after Prasad Shrikant Purohit got conditional bail and was released from jail in August.
- Dominica PM says nation has lost ‘all what money can buy’ after Hurricane Maria struck: It has now dipped to a Category 4 storm, but is expected to hit the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
- Class 9 student dies after falling from school building in UP, family alleges she was pushed off: A case against unidentified persons has been registered based on the complaint made by the student’s father.
- Cyrus Mistry urges six Tata Group companies to vote against making Tata Sons a private firm: In a letter, Cyrus Investments warned that the move would restrict the free transfer of shares and dilute governance standards.
- Nigerian who helped secure the release of Chibok girls from Boko Haram gets top UN award: Zannah Mustapha won the annual Nansen Refugee Award for his ‘crucial mediating’ role and efforts to help children affected by the insurgency in the country.
- Hasty implementation of GST had a negative affect on GDP growth, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said the new tax regime and demonetisation both will have an impact on the informal and service sectors, which make up 40% of the GDP.