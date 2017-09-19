At least 39 flights were cancelled in New Zealand on Tuesday after a jet fuel shortage hit the country’s largest airport in Auckland, Reuters reported.

Air operations have been disrupted for over a week now after the main pipeline at Auckland airport suffered damages. This resulted in the fuel shortage. New Zealand Refining, which owns the damaged pipeline, said a digger had scraped the pipe and that it would be repaired in another week.

In the last seven days, nearly 70 domestic and international flights have been cancelled and several others have been delayed or rerouted, according to AP. Airlines have been asked to use 30% of their normal jet fuel allowance at Auckland airport. Some flights have stopped at airports in Australia and Pacific Islands to refuel.

The disruption in air services comes days before the national election scheduled to be held on Saturday. “We are taking the issue very seriously,” New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said amid election campaigning. “We don’t want travellers to be inconvenienced in this way.”