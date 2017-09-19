The director and a teacher of a private school in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, accused of raping an 18-year-old student, have been arrested, ANI reported on Tuesday. The girl’s family had filed a case at the Ajeetgarh police station after the matter came to light on Sunday.

Jagdish and Jagat are currently being interrogation by Superintendent of Police Kushal Singh Khinchi. Earlier reports had said that the two accused were absconding. The duo had allegedly raped the student and forced her to abort in August.

“Preliminary investigation suggests an abortion of the woman was done last month at a hospital in Shahpura,” the Ajeetgarh station house officer Manglaram Ola had said on Monday. “Her family is alleging the two men were present during the abortion.”

In their complaint, the parents alleged that the two men have been sexually assaulting their daughter for a while, and would call her to school on the pretext of extra classes. Her parents found out what had happened after the woman’s health started deteriorating.