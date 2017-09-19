Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said that unemployment and intolerance were the main issues that were hindering India’s development. During a meeting with United States Chamber of Commerce President Thomas J Donohue on Monday, Gandhi expressed his worries over the government’s inability to create jobs in India.

The Congress scion is on a two-week-long tour in the country, which he kicked off with an address at the University of California in Berkeley last week. On Tuesday, Gandhi will address students of the Princeton University in New Jersey.

Gandhi has met many Indian and South Asian experts and the head of the South Asia division at the National Security Council of the White House Lisa Curtis during a series of meetings on Monday. Curtis reportedly sought his views on the US-India relationship and Donald Trump’s policy on Afghanistan.

At another closed-door, off-the-record meeting, Gandhi met the editorial board of The Washington Post. Here, he spoke about the rising intolerance in the world, and especially in India, according to PTI.

Many of the people who met Gandhi, mostly policy experts, political strategists and lawmakers, were left pleasantly surprised, reported the Hindustan Times. “I have known him and seen him for a while, and he seemed much in charge of himself and his facts,” an unnamed official who met Gandhi was quoted as saying. “He spoke very cohesively and … [made] pretty good points in a forceful manner.”

Others said that he was “much more substantive” than they imagined or was “very impressive”. Republican strategist Puneet Ahluwalia, who also met Gandhi, said that the Congress vice president seemed to be someone who understood many issues. “He came across as more of a grassroots understanding leader…Everybody, when they left, were…positive [about] the interaction,” Ahluwalia was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sam Pitroda, head of the Overseas Congress Department, who is with Gandhi in the US, said that most people who met him felt that he is the opposite of what they were told. “They said, he is logical, he thinks well, and he understands the issue.”