The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested Prabhat Biswal, a Biju Janata Dal legislator in Odisha, for his alleged involvement in a dubious land deal with a man accused in a Rs 500-crore chit fund scam, the Hindustan Times reported. The agency had questioned the MLA from Cuttack-Choudwar on Monday night in connection with the case.

The plot in question, owned by chit fund firm Seashore Group of Companies, was registered in the name of Biswal’s wife in 2012 for a consideration amount of Rs 25 lakh. The CBI has been investigating the source of this money. The couple had failed to produce documents and sale deeds pertaining to the land deal, NDTV reported.

The agency has already filed a chargesheet in the Rs 500-crore chit fund scam that Seashore is allegedly involved in.

The BJD, which is the ruling party in Odisha, has claimed that Biswal’s arrest was politically motivated. A few other legislators and MPs from the BJD have been arrested before for their alleged involvement in other chit fund scams.