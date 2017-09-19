The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Tuesday remanded freelance photojournalist Kamran Yousuf and another youth, Javed Ahmad, in judicial custody till October 17, Greater Kashmir reported. Yousuf and Ahmad were arrested on charges of being stone-pelters.

On September 17, the court had extended the National Investigation Agency’s custody of the two youths till September 19. Yousuf was arrested on September 4 by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and handed over to the National Investigation Agency the next day.

On September 14, the Press Council of India issued notices to the NIA, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the state home secretary over the arrest, and asked the officials to file a reply to the notice within two weeks.

The Kashmir Editors Guild had also demanded Yousuf’s immediate release. A spokesperson for the guild said the NIA had arrested Yousuf but did not say why, and that this goes against the law in a democratic setup.