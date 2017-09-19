Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears of waterlogging and traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in southern parts of Greater Mumbai, and heavy to very heavy rain in other parts of Maharashtra until Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the city experienced rainfall in certain parts. No untoward incident has been reported so far, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told India Today. The civic body and other agencies are prepared to handle any aftermath of the rain, said the official, adding that traffic and local train services had not been affected so far.

Thunderclouds that were earlier over the Arabian Sea have moved over Mumbai and will lead to heavy thundershowers followed by gusty winds in many parts of the city, according to Skymet. “On and off rains are likely to continue until tonight,” said weather analysts.

Torrential rain had lashed Mumbai on August 29, killing several people across the city and effecting local train services for hours. Thirty-three people also died when a building in Bhendi Bazar area collapsed two days after the rain.