There was heavy rain in many parts of Mumbai from Tuesday afternoon, with more showers expected till Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in southern parts of Greater Mumbai, and heavy to very heavy rain in other parts of Maharashtra until Wednesday morning.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 34.9 mm of rain, while the IMD Santa Cruz observatory received 108.2 mm. Most of the rain was recorded only after 2.30 pm.

Officials said that the rain was due to an active weather system along the coast. Areas in South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup received heavy rainfall, PTI reported. No one has been injured yet, an official from the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Sv road mithibai signal junction flooded at vile parle west @IndianWeather_ @Mumbairain pic.twitter.com/7aNwGU68pb — Hitesh Gusani (@3d_india) September 19, 2017

BMC again provided Swimming pools to every Mumbaikar...



Scenes from Kandivali west-link road.#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/KPO9IoxAUz — Ser Rohit Sharma (@ImRo450) September 19, 2017

There were traffic jams and huge crowds are suburban railway stations as well.

Can you imagine the chaos here at Andheri Station#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/VYM7groXFI — Mr. Mumbaikar (@ThodiMasti) September 19, 2017

#MumbaiRains bumper to bumper traffic on Veer Savarkar flyover (Goregaon Mulund link road) @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/ukhMfStzrv — Karan Ashar (@asharkaran) September 19, 2017

Radar had filled in and Cyclonic Circulation is very close to Mumbai so Some place in Mumbai and North Konkan could get another 70-100mm pic.twitter.com/kbgQJvSg02 — MumbaiWeather (@IndianWeather_) September 19, 2017

There was torrential rain in Mumbai on August 29, killing several people across the city and paralysing traffic, also effecting local train services for hours. Thirty-three people also died when a building in Bhendi Bazar area collapsed two days after the rain.