In photos: Heavy rain in Mumbai, more expected till Wednesday morning
The Santa Cruz observatory had recorded more than 100 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday.
There was heavy rain in many parts of Mumbai from Tuesday afternoon, with more showers expected till Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in southern parts of Greater Mumbai, and heavy to very heavy rain in other parts of Maharashtra until Wednesday morning.
Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 34.9 mm of rain, while the IMD Santa Cruz observatory received 108.2 mm. Most of the rain was recorded only after 2.30 pm.
Officials said that the rain was due to an active weather system along the coast. Areas in South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup received heavy rainfall, PTI reported. No one has been injured yet, an official from the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
There were traffic jams and huge crowds are suburban railway stations as well.
There was torrential rain in Mumbai on August 29, killing several people across the city and paralysing traffic, also effecting local train services for hours. Thirty-three people also died when a building in Bhendi Bazar area collapsed two days after the rain.