The big news: We have no choice but to destroy North Korea, Trump tells UN, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Myanmar’s Suu Kyi asked for solid evidence of Rohingya violence, and Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall till Wednesday.
- We have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea, Trump says in first UN speech: As president of the United States, I will always put America first, Trump said.
- Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi says country needs ‘solid evidence’ of violence against Rohingya Muslims: The state counsellor claimed that the majority of Rohingya villages had not been affected by violence.
- IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai till Wednesday morning: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it was prepared to handle the consequences of the rain.
- Speak in your mother tongue, not English, says Venkaiah Naidu: Don’t forget your motherland and native place, he said at an event held to commemorate the birth centenary of Carnatic music legend MS Subbulakshmi.
- US defence firms say they won’t give up control over proprietary tech in Make in India plan: According to a Reuters report, they also wanted the Defence Ministry to clarify that foreign manufacturers will not be held liable for defects outside their company’s control.
- After North Korea’s threat, Japan arms its northern island with additional missile defence system: Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the move was to combat Pyongyang’s ‘provocative actions’ in future.
- Madhya Pradesh family fined Rs 75,000 for not using toilet in their home: The penalty amount was calculated at a rate of Rs 250 a day for each of its 10 members for a month.
- I’m embarrassed by Rahul Gandhi’s dynasty politics statement, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said dynasty becomes a burden in the long run.
- Delhi court sends Kashmir photojournalist, another youth to judicial custody till October 17: Kamran Yousuf and Javed Ahmad were arrested on charges of being stone-pelters.
- German World War I submarine found off Belgian coast with 23 bodies: The UB-II type submarine is said to be in good condition.