A look at the headlines right now:

We have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea, Trump says in first UN speech: As president of the United States, I will always put America first, Trump said. Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi says country needs ‘solid evidence’ of violence against Rohingya Muslims: The state counsellor claimed that the majority of Rohingya villages had not been affected by violence. IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai till Wednesday morning: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it was prepared to handle the consequences of the rain. Speak in your mother tongue, not English, says Venkaiah Naidu: Don’t forget your motherland and native place, he said at an event held to commemorate the birth centenary of Carnatic music legend MS Subbulakshmi. US defence firms say they won’t give up control over proprietary tech in Make in India plan: According to a Reuters report, they also wanted the Defence Ministry to clarify that foreign manufacturers will not be held liable for defects outside their company’s control. After North Korea’s threat, Japan arms its northern island with additional missile defence system: Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the move was to combat Pyongyang’s ‘provocative actions’ in future. Madhya Pradesh family fined Rs 75,000 for not using toilet in their home: The penalty amount was calculated at a rate of Rs 250 a day for each of its 10 members for a month. I’m embarrassed by Rahul Gandhi’s dynasty politics statement, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said dynasty becomes a burden in the long run. Delhi court sends Kashmir photojournalist, another youth to judicial custody till October 17: Kamran Yousuf and Javed Ahmad were arrested on charges of being stone-pelters. German World War I submarine found off Belgian coast with 23 bodies: The UB-II type submarine is said to be in good condition.